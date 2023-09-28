State police charge boy, 16, with attempted homicide in Nanticoke drive-by shooting

Sep. 28—WILKES-BARRE — State police at Wilkes-Barre charged a 16-year-old Wilkes-Barre boy as an adult with the attempted homicide of a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting in Nanticoke in July.

James Alberto, address unknown, was taken before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. where he was arraigned Thursday.

Investigators allege Alberto was the gunman when he leaned out a passenger window of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra and fired multiple shots striking the 14-year-old in the head and ankle in the area of West Green and Maple streets on July 21.

The Hyundai, allegedly driven by John Carl Pearce IV, 16, of Wyoming, was reported stolen to Nanticoke City Police on July 19.

Pearce was initially identified as the shooter in a criminal complaint when he was arrested by state police July 26.

State police withdrew the criminal complaint against Pearce on Wednesday, refiling an amended complaint that identifies Pearce as the driver and Alberto as the alleged gunman.

Investigators believe the 14-year-old boy was targeted in retaliation as Alberto believed he made disrespectful comments about a deceased infant, according to the criminal complaint filed against Alberto on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman from Nanticoke reported her Hyundai Elantra stolen from her residence on July 19. Two day later, July 21, Nanticoke City police responded to gunfire at West Green and Maple streets where they found the 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his head and ankle.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the 14-year-old boy walking as the Hyundai was recorded driving slowly with the rear passenger wearing a ski mask lean out the window and discharged rounds across the roof of the vehicle, the complaint says.

After the shooting, the occupants of the Hyundai were recorded on surveillance cameras driving south on Route 11 where a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck was stolen from a residence on East Third Street in Salem Township, according to the complaint.

Video footage shows the Hyundai and Ford driving north on Route 11 where occupants stopped at Sheetz in Larksville.

State police say the Hyundai was later found burned at Eno and Church streets in Plymouth.

Cellular phone video of the Hyundai being set ablaze was recovered by investigators.

Alberto was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police when he was allegedly found driving the stolen Ford on July 26.

Alberto and Pearce remain jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.