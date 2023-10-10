State police charge man with murdering his father in Sullivan County

NEVERSINK - New York State police on Sunday charged a man with murdering his father in the Sullivan County town of Neversink.

State police said troopers responded to a residence on Bradley Avenue in the town just before 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a cardiac arrest there.

According to state police, when the troopers arrived, they observed an EMS crew giving CPR to Lloyd Botsford, 71.

Botsford had a gunshot wound to his head, the troopers observed, and he subsequently died.

An investigation led to the arrest of Drew Botsford, 46, of the town of Neversink, who police identified as the son of the victim.

Drew Botsford was charged with one count of second-degree murder, a felony. He was sent without bail to the Sullivan County jail, pending further court action.

State police did not say what they believed was the motive for the shooting, nor did they provide any other details.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Sullivan County man charged in father's death: What we know