State police charge Mayfield man for homicide in Carbondale

Jun. 8—A Mayfield man stabbed a Carbondale woman to death in March for a few hundred dollars he soon gambled away at a bar less than a half-mile away, authorities charged Monday.

Jerry Koezeno, 54, 616 Poplar St., Apt. 3, is charged with criminal homicide and theft by unlawful taking for killing Suzanne Pauswinski on March 29 and for taking $775 of her money, according to a criminal complaint filed by the state police.

Koezeno has been jailed at Lackawanna County Prison since April 3, when the state police arrested him for driving under the influence.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said during a news conference Monday that Koezeno's actions amount to "pre-meditated murder." Investigators used several sources of video surveillance to determine Koezeno went to Pauswinski's home that day and spent several hours inside her apartment. The two were acquaintances and had known each other for several years. It would make sense, Powell said, that he knew Pauswinski kept money in her freezer. That money was missing when she was discovered dead by a neighbor.

"The motive is money," Powell said. "In addition to the homicide charge, he's charged with theft. There was money missing from the victim's home and the evidence shows that money was quickly spent and gambled shortly after."

On May 5, investigators received a report that found blood on his boots they seized during his arrest for DUI. They then received a laboratory report Friday that concluded the blood belonged to Pauswinski.

At about 4:10 p.m. on March 29, Carbondale police and state troopers responded to Pauswinski's apartment after a neighbor with whom she played cards the previous night, Thomas Williams, went to check on her and discovered her dead at her kitchen table.

An autopsy concluded she died of multiple stab wounds. She also had a large cut on her neck. The manner of death was homicide.

However, it was a mystery who killed her. Powell noted the investigators were faced with a crime that had no witnesses, no forced entry and involved a victim with no known enemies.

"This was a true 'whodunnit' homicide," said Capt. Peter P. Gutowski, commanding officer of the Dunmore-based Troop R.

Investigators interviewed her family and her neighbors. One neighbor noted to investigators he saw an unfamiliar silver Jeep Liberty parked in front of the apartment complex shortly after noon on the day she was discovered.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses captured the Jeep, along with some of its identifying features — including a spare tire on the rear, black rain guards on the windows and a handicap placard in the rear view mirror. A man in a dark baseball cap was the sole occupant.

Carbondale police kept their eyes open for any sign of the vehicle. At around 12:25 p.m. on April 2, they found it and pulled it over because a taillight was out, state police said. Koezeno was the driver.

Later that evening, state police pulled him over again because of the inoperable taillight and arrested him for driving under the influence. His passenger, Joanna Mae Turcotte, went back with the state police to the Dunmore barracks to speak with them.

On the day Pauswinski was discovered dead, Turcotte and Koezeno went out to celebrate her birthday. Koezeno claimed he had a few hundred dollars in lottery winnings.

Meanwhile, investigators spoke with Koezeno. He acknowledged he knew Pauswinski and had been at her apartment at around 11 a.m. on March 29. He wanted to speak with a lawyer when pressed on his involvement in her death, police said. He was jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on $35,000 bail. Investigators later filed weapons charges against him because they found a rifle at his home which he is barred from possessing because of felony convictions in Florida.

Investigators also went to A.J.'s Bar-N-Grill on Dundaff Street — a few blocks from Pauswinski's apartment — and watched surveillance footage of him depositing a total of $775 into gaming machines March 29 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Investigators learned Koezeno had not redeemed any winning lottery ticket and had a bank balance of $4.46.

The victim's brother, Michael Fortuner, expressed relief Monday that his sister's alleged killer, who he said he had never met, had been caught. He said he called the state police Monday morning to thank them. Koezeno's arrest is a step toward closure, he said. He said he is "so grateful that it didn't go to a cold case."

Koezeno remained silent as state troopers led him from the barracks Monday to a police vehicle waiting take him to the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center. Koezeno did not have an attorney with him at arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip.

Turlip denied him bail because the offense is a homicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 24.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.