State police charge second man in connection with Preston assault

Jan. 13—PRESTON — State Police have made a second arrest in connection with a fight at a home here last August in which another participant made comments about one of the victim's sexuality.

Jose M. Soto, 24, of 1 Court House Sq., Norwich, was charged Thursday with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree intimidation due to bias and second-degree assault.

Police earlier charged 21-year-old Justin Gonzalez of New London for his involvement in the fight. Gonzalez was charged with with first-degree intimidation due to bias, second-degree breach of peace and two counts of second-degree assault.

An arrest warrant affidavit describes an alcohol-fueled altercation close to midnight on Aug. 29 that involved multiple men and a 19-year-old woman who said she tried to intervene.

A 24-year-old man told police he was at the home for a party when a argument, which included derogatory comments from one attendee about the man's sexuality, turned physical.

The man said efforts to defend himself after he was punched in the face led to more punches from Soto and Gonzalez, and a third man who police say made the derogatory comments.

