State police charge three with fraud in car sale

Jun. 18—State police charged three people with fraudulently pushing through the sale of a stolen and severely damaged 2008 Audi A6.

The case began a year ago with a state police traffic stop near Reading and grew to ensnare car dealers in Old Forge and Scranton and a South Scranton notary public.

Police charged George Frietto, 74, of 115 Rear Thomas St., Old Forge, the licensee of REO Motors at 531B Keyser Ave., Scranton, where he operates a vehicle inspection station; Armando Delapaz, 57, owner of Lucis Auto Sales, 12 Lonesome Road, Old Forge, who told police he's running the business from New Jersey because of COVID-19; and Sandra Klassner, 53, of 1410 Cornell St., Scranton, a notary public who also worked as a car saleswoman for Lucis.

Trooper Ramon Torres charged each this week with washing vehicle titles, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, tampering with records or identification, and false application for a certificate of title or registration (for a vehicle).

The car was listed as stolen May 18, 2020, by West Orange, New Jersey, police when the state trooper in the traffic stop near Reading checked through the National Crime Information Center.

The pulled-over driver said he bought the car May 20, 2020, through the cell phone app, OfferUp. The original owner, Martin Fuller, told Torres he bought the vehicle at an auction in August 2019 and repaired it in New Jersey.

"The vehicle was totaled and was sold with a Pennsylvania salvage title," Torres wrote in the arrest affidavits.

Totaled means a vehicle too badly damaged to make it worth repairing.

Fuller told police he paid $600 to have the Audi's salvage title "fraudulently transferred into a rebuilt Pennsylvania title," a process known as "washing," according to the arrest affidavits Torres filed against Frietto, Klassner and Delapaz.

Under state law, vehicles considered totaled may be rebuilt and returned to service, but require a special enhanced inspection to ensure their roadworthiness. Enhanced inspections require a more thorough review than a standard inspection of an already roadworthy vehicle.

Story continues

Fuller, 26, is charged by Torres in Berks County with similar crimes, according to online court records.

Fuller told Torres he received a Pennsylvania rebuilt title a few weeks after he paid to have the title washed. Months before the sale, Klassner signed, stamped and pre-notarized the title, which was held by Lucis Auto Sales, according to the affidavits.

On Oct. 29, Torres and Lackawanna County Detective Mark Murray visited Frietto to review his inspection logs. They found one logbook that noted Frietto managed to complete 36 vehicle inspections between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, with more than 30 of them enhanced inspections. Of the 36 inspections, 27 were for Lucis Auto Sales. Frietto told them he charged $60 for standard and enhanced inspections. They also found an inspection logged for the Audi.

The next day, Murray met with Klassner, who showed him her logbook for Aug. 26, 2019, the day she pre-notarized the rebuilt title for the Audi that Lucis Auto Sales owned. That was months before the vehicle actually sold and she left the title in "open status," which "makes it easier for sellers to sell and transfer vehicles without needing to complete a valid, notarized transfer," he said.

Klassner, claiming she's overwhelmed with notary paperwork, acknowledged she signs off on vehicle identification numbers without confirming the numbers "or even seeing vehicles she processes," Torres wrote.

The investigators planned to meet with Delapaz on March 18, but he called the day before to cancel and refer them to his lawyer, according to the affidavit.

Magisterial District Judge Joanne Price Corbett freed Frietto on $20,000 unsecured bail and Klassner on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records. She set their preliminary hearings for June 23 at 9:45 a.m. Police have not yet taken Delapaz into custody.

Efforts were unsuccessful in reaching Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell to determine if the case is related to state police raids on local dealerships Wednesday. State police said the agency had no further comment on the raids.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.