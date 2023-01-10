State police charge two after overdoses near Bedford County interchange

Jan. 10—BEDFORD, Pa. — Two people were charged after state police in Bedford responded to Sheetz at the interchange for a report of multiple overdoses on Sunday.

According to a police report, two males appeared to overdose in the store and a female showed signs of drug use, but did not overdose.

During the investigation, police made contact with Amanda Lea Allison II, 30, of Six Mile Run, Bedford County, who was having difficulty standing and looked like she was nodding off, according to police.

Metal capsules were observed around her neck by police, who asked her if they could see what was inside. When Allison gave verbal consent, police opened the capsules and discovered a white powder, suspected to be fentanyl.

Nathaniel Michael, 41, of Duncansville, Blair County, had been revived in the store with Narcan, according to police.

Both Michael and Allison had bags in a friend's vehicle, which they gave police consent to search after which drug paraphernalia was found in bags belonging to Michael and Allison.

Michael and Allison were charged with possession of a controlled substance, not prescribed, and multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to each post $25,000 straight bond.