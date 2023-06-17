State police charge Woodbury man with rape, sexual assault of a child

WOODBURY - State police on Thursday accused a Woodbury man of sexually assaulting a pre-teen child.

State police said the arrest was a result of a joint investigation by their Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Services.

That investigation was launched after they received allegations of a man engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

On Thursday, state police arrested Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas, 29, of the town of Woodbury.

Rojas was charged with second-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child and second-degree criminal sexual act, all felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He is being held without bail in Orange County Jail pending a Tuesday appearance in Town of Woodbury Court.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: State police charge man with sexually assaulting a child