State police: Charlestown man charged in stabbing death of 45-year-old woman

CHARLESTOWN -- A 25-year-old Charlestown man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman who lived at the same residence, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Alex S. Rolin was arrested Monday after police went to 279 Biscuit City Road and found Grya Pihlkrantz with stab wounds in the chest area, state police Col. Darnell S. Weaver said Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the home of Rolin and Pihlkrantz to handle a disturbance at 10 a.m., Weaver said in a news release.

Personnel from Charlestown Fire and Rescue rendered aid to Pihlkrantz at the scene, and transported her to South County Hospital where she died.

Rolin was held overnight at State Police Headquarters. His arraignment was expected Tuesday morning, Weaver said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Charlestown man, 25, charged in death of 45-year-old woman