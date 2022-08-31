State police chase across I-81 that started in Union Township forces school into lockdown

A Central Pennsylvania school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two men in a stolen car led troopers on a chase down Interstate 81 that started in Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police from the Jonestown barracks received a call from a woman saying her stolen 2021 Genesis G70 was traveling in Lebanon County on I-81 South. Troopers were on I-81 South at mile marker 90 when the vehicle passed them.

Police found Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, Georgia, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, New York, in the vehicle when officers initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 89.1 in Union Township.

The vehicle initially pulled over but then departed at a high rate of speed. Multiple troopers from PSP Jonestown and PSP Harrisburg joined in on the pursuit.

"At approximately exit 80, East Hanover Township, Dauphin County the vehicle evaded Troopers," officials said in a press release Wednesday. "Troopers then located the vehicle on Pleasant View Road, East Hanover Township, Lebanon County and continued to pursue the stole vehicle."

The vehicle alluded troopers another time before being located on I-81 South at mile marker 82. At mile marker 77, troopers deployed spike strips on the vehicle. The car came to a stop in Dauphin County near Piketown Road.

Two males then exited the vehicle and went northbound toward Piketown Road, according to officials. At this time, Central Dauphin School District was notified and put on lockdown.

Officials said after an hour of searching, both men were located and taken into custody. They were transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.

Thompson and Scott have been charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. Thompson is also charged with fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespassing.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

