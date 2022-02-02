State Police: Cherry Hill man was fatally shot in road-rage attack

MOUNT EPHRAIM - A motorist shot to death in traffic here was the victim of a road-rage incident that began in Philadelphia, according to New Jersey State Police.

Investigators are asking the public's help in the search for a driver who opened fire on Louis E. Ciccanti Jr., 51, of Cherry Hill.

Ciccanti, an electrician with SEPTA, was shot while driving on eastbound Interstate 76 in Mount Ephraim around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. His vehicle then crashed into a traffic barrier.

State police said Ciccanti and the driver of a black sedan became involved in a road-rage incident while both were eastbound on the Schuylkill Expressway near Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia.

Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge showed both vehicles crossing into South Jersey.

Anyone with information about the incident, the events that led up to it, or any other helpful information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 856-783-4900 or ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. shot during road-rage incident in Mount Ephraim