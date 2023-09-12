State police to Chester Co. residents: escaped murderer armed; stay inside, lock your doors

State police are urging people in Chester County to lock their doors and remain inside after an escaped murderer was believed to be in the area.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 and has evaded capture ever since. Authorities describe him as extremely dangerous.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Authorities now say he was sighted in Chester County’s South Coventry Township. They believe he is armed.

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

Cavalcante had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a slaying in his home country of Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

