State police: Child porn found on three cell phones

Feb. 4—A Windber-area man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of possessing child pornography on three cell phones, authorities said.

State police Computer Crime Unit charged Christopher Alan Pinella, 25, of the 300 block of Mine 42 Road with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in July 2021 after the crime unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (Verizon).

NCMEC passed along information from a CyberTipline Report.

Synchronoss Techologies Inc. reported to the NCMEC that multiple files of child pornography were uploaded to a user's Verizon Cloud account.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the Mine 42 Road property on Nov. 18, 2021, and seized three cell phones owned by Pinella, the complaint said.

The cell phones were taken to the Southwest Computer Crime Lab in Indiana for a forensic examination, which revealed multiple images of child pornography, the complaint said.

Pinella was arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.