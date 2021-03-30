State police: Child rapist at church told victim "God would want you to do this."

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 30—HUNLOCK TWP. — Investigators say a Hunlock Twp. man affiliated with Roaring Brook Baptist Church convinced an elementary school boy to give him oral sex multiple times by telling him "God would want you to do this."

The alleged crimes occurred between 2004 and 2006 when the boy was in first or second grade, state police at Shickshinny said.

Richard Garnett, 68, of 347 Roaring Brook Drive, is charged with indecent assault of a person under age 13, statutory rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors.

State police are asking more possible victims to come forward.

Garnett, who is awaiting a June sentencing on previous child sex charges, was arrested Tuesday morning and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Christopher in Shickshinny. Christopher ordered Garnett jailed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

Garnett's attorney George Gossett Jr. of Philadelphia said he couldn't comment because he wasn't aware of the specifics of the allegations.

"I understand he was arrested but I don't know what's going on. I need to talk to the authorities to review the affidavit of probable cause before I make a credible statement," Gossett said.

Officials with the church did not respond to requests for comment.

State police allege Garnett sexually abused the minor child at the church during activities associated with the AWANA program, an Evangelical Christian youth program that is an acronym for a bible verse "Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed" as taken from 2 Timothy 2:15. Garnett was the program's "games director," police said.

State police raided Roaring Brook Baptist Church at 322 Pritchards Road in Hunlock Twp. in December 2017 after the victim's mother found child abuse pamphlets in his college dorm room as he was dropping out of school, police said. The alleged victim confided in his mother that he was sexually abused as a young boy at the church during the AWANA night classes, police said.

The victim told police an adult man, who detectives later determined to be Garnett, would take him out of class into a furnace room and sexually assault him, police said.

"God would want you to do this," Garnett said after one encounter, according to police.

Garnett told the child "not to tell anyone what happened," police said.

Other possible victims are encouraged to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

Contact the writer:

bkalinowski@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2055; @cvbobkal

Recommended Stories

  • Fresno police searching for missing 14-year-old

    UPDATE: Fresno police say 14-year-old Jozette Zapata has been found safe.

  • Cathie Wood mentor Arthur Laffer says the ARK CEO’s horizon has always been ‘forever’

    One Wood's best decisions was to ignore his advice: "I was very worried that she'd go under."

  • Arkansas Legislature Votes to Ban Gender-Transition Procedures for Minors

    Arkansas lawmakers on Monday passed first of its kind legislation that would prevent doctors from offering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-transition surgery to minors. Under the measure, any healthcare professional who offers such services would be in danger of losing their medical license and open to lawsuits from patients who later come to regret their procedures. Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has not yet revealed whether he will sign the bill into law. “The governor will review the bill more closely, listen to the debate, study it and make a decision on the legislation,” spokesperson Katie Beck told Reuters. If enacted, Arkansas could become the first state in the country to restrict the procedures, though sixteen other states are considering similar bills. In Tennessee, state Representative John Ragan has sponsored a bill that would prohibit most gender transition treatment for minors unless it has the consent of three physicians. “They’re not mature enough to make those kinds of decisions,” Ragan said. Those who back the legislation say they aim to protect children from irreversible procedures they could later regret. Though opponents argue the legislation is unconstitutional, goes against scientific evidence and relies on stereotypes. “As a trans person, as a parent, I can’t stress enough how devastating the consequences would be,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union. The American College of Pediatricians, which represents 600 physicians and healthcare professionals, has endorsed the legislation, saying affirming gender dysphoria in young people too early will urge them to transition. Advocates for the bans also argue that transgender activists minimize the side effects and downplay cases of transgender people who regret their transition. The passage of the measure comes days after the governor signed another bill on Friday which would restrict women’s sports to biologically female athletes.

  • New Underage Victim Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Abuse

    Frazer HarrisonGhislaine Maxwell, accused accomplice to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is facing more allegations of grooming underage girls for the pedophile.In a superseding indictment filed Monday, Manhattan federal prosecutors added a fourth unidentified minor victim to their case—and two new sex-trafficking charges against Maxwell. The complaint says the girl was 14 when the British socialite allegedly began grooming her for Epstein, who abused her from 2001 to 2004.In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, federal prosecutors said a Manhattan grand jury returned the superseding indictment on Monday.“At this juncture, while the Government’s investigation is still ongoing, if trial remains set for July 12, 2021 as scheduled, then the Government does not intend to seek any further indictments in this case,” the assistant U.S. attorneys wrote.According to the indictment, Maxwell met the girl, referred to as “Minor Victim-4,” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home when she was 14 and “subsequently interacted” with her knowing she was underage at the time.READ FOR YOURSELF: The Indictment Against Epstein Confidante Ghislaine MaxwellProsecutors say Maxwell asked the girl about her family and her life, as she did with the other victims mentioned in the complaint, and “sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct” by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being present when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room.Maxwell “encouraged and enticed one or more minor victims to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein” from 2001 to 2004, the document states.The 59-year-old heiress would allegedly call the girl, at times from New York, to book appointments for her to “massage” Epstein in Florida.The indictment says that after these encounters, Epstein’s employees including Maxwell would allegedly pay the girl hundreds of dollars in cash.Both Epstein and Maxwell, court papers allege, invited Minor Victim-4 to travel with Epstein and offered to help her obtain a passport. The girl declined their invitations.Maxwell and other employees also allegedly sent the teenager “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan, New York” to her home in Florida. One of those gifts was sent via FedEx in 2002, according to the indictment.Epstein and Maxwell encouraged the girl to recruit other victims, the indictment says, and she brought multiple underage “masseuses” to the Palm Beach residence. She was paid hundreds of dollars in cash to recruit for Epstein, prosecutors say.The initial indictment against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, charged her with grooming and abusing three victims from 1994 to 1997.Maxwell, a former girlfriend and employee of Epstein, has denied the accusations against her, and her family has embarked on a public-relations campaign to fight for her release from a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.Her trial for sex-trafficking charges is scheduled for July.The feds charged Maxwell about a year after they cuffed Epstein at a New Jersey airport in 2019. The 66-year-old sex offender—who’d secured a lenient plea deal in 2008 for molesting girls in Florida—killed himself in a Manhattan lockup soon after.Other victims in Maxwell’s case include “Minor Victim-1” who was allegedly abused by both Epstein and Maxwell from 1994 through 1997, starting when she was 14, and Annie Farmer, who came forward as Minor Victim-2. Farmer said Maxwell groped her during an “unsolicited massage” at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996.Maxwell is also accused of grooming a third girl, Minor Victim-3, for Epstein from 1994 to 1995 after meeting her in London.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • College students stole identities to pocket COVID financial aid in Louisiana, feds say

    The emergency funds were allotted to college students impacted by the pandemic.

  • What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

    From “Star Wars” content to ongoing Marvel series to nature documentaries, Disney Plus’ April slate expands its ever-growing library of classics and originals. Disney Plus is bolstering its “Star Wars” collection by adding some fan favorites from the franchise. Both volumes of “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” a 2D animated series from “Samurai Jack” creator Genndy […]

  • Cheap vs. Expensive 4K Televisions: Are Premium TVs Actually Worth the High Price Tags?

    Buying a 4K TV can be a surprisingly complicated process. Check any online retailer’s catalog and you’ll be bombarded with hundreds of products, each claiming to offer an ultra-high-definition viewing experience and employ the latest, cutting-edge technology. You’ll also notice that 4K TVs come with radically different price tags—some can be had for as little …

  • Rachel Bilson says Rami Malek asked her to take down a throwback photo of them: 'I was just a little bummed'

    Rachel Bilson recalls being 'a little bummed' when her high school friend Rami Malek asked her to take down a throwback photo she posted.

  • The Battle To Protect One Of America's Last Wild Landscapes

    An unlikely alliance of ranchers, Indigenous communities and environmentalists is trying to save the Owyhee Canyonlands.

  • Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Easter Main Course for People Who Don't Like Ham

    Easter is full of a few things; bunnies, eggs, and, of course, ham. But wait — what if you aren’t a ham lover?! Don’t worry, there are a ton of ham-free easter dishes you can make this year to satisfy your ham-hating taste buds, and Giada De Laurentiis just shared one: a delicious-sounding Italian springtime […]

  • Saweetie and Quavo Got Into a Physical Altercation in an Elevator Last Year Before Split: Report

    After two years of dating, the hip-hop power couple announced they had split in mid-March

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Education bill proposed to help struggling students amid pandemic

    State lawmakers&nbsp;are&nbsp;making adjustments to a law to&nbsp;better address the needs of students and school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A few frequent flyers 'dominate air travel'

    A small minority of frequent flyers dominates air travel in countries with high aviation emissions.

  • Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro

    It comes amid a cabinet reshuffle as Jair Bolsonaro fights to contain a crisis over his leadership.

  • North Miami Beach says it's in 'early talks' with Elon Musk's tunneling company to build on its futuristic transportation plans for Florida

    A North Miami Beach official told Insider he has had several conversations with The Boring Company over the past month about building a tunnel.

  • Biden's stimulus looks bigger than the New Deal, economics professor says

    "We've never done this," professor Leonard Burman said of Biden's spending, saying that FDR's New Deal spending was "way too small" for that crisis.

  • UK 'puts lives at risk' by cutting aid to Syria by third

    The UK cut humanitarian funding to Syria by nearly a third at a major United Nations donor conference on Tuesday, a reduction which aid agencies working in the conflict-wracked country said “will put lives at risk”. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised at least £205 million in aid during an international conference on supporting Syria hosted by Brussels. Last year the UK pledged £300m and in 2019 it gave £400m. After 10 years of war, Syria’s humanitarian needs have never been greater, according to the United Nations, which is seeking a record $10 billion this year to help 12.3 million people in Syria and another 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Germany led pledges at the two-day video conference by promising a record 1.74 billion euros, while the United States pledged $600 million and France promised 560 million euros. Qatar said it would contribute $100 million. "The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments - here, today," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. Addressing the conference, Mr Raab said that the UK had given £3.5bn to help Syrians since 2012. The UK’s reduction was not as great as some aid organisations had feared but came despite direct pleas from the United Nations not to cut assistance to Syria. “A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Guardian last week. “In 2014 our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.” On Monday, Mr Mark Lowcock told the Security council that the consequences of reduced aid “could be dramatic and widespread.” The need for aid has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and the collapsing value of the Syrian pound, the UN said. Conditions are deteriorating for Syrians, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year," he said. "That's over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger." The decision to slash the aid budget to Syria by a third will put lives at risk, according to a joint statement by nine major NGOs working in Syria, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Action Against Hunger UK, Care International UK, Islamic Relief UK, Christian Aid, Syria Relief and CAFOD. “This decision risks the lives of 210,000 Syrians who rely on UK aid for food every month, as well as the 100,000 Syrian refugees in the region who depend on UK aid for clean water and sanitation,” the statement said. Already over 90 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, 12.4 million are suffering from food insecurity, and 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water. Responding to the UK reduction in funding, some aid agencies complained that they were unable to plan programming without concrete forewarning of the aid cuts, which come a month before the start of the new financial year. “Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going and currently these decisions are subject to little or no scrutiny,” said Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK. In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn cut to aid – from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent – saying that at a time of "unprecedented crisis the government must make tough choices". “This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach,” said Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children UK.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Sir Lenny Henry's open letter urges black Britons to take Covid vaccine

    The comedian and actor leads stars in an open letter urging black Britons to have the Covid-19 jab.