State Police Citizens Academy learns about Valley serial killer case

Nov. 30—HAZLETON — The Pennsylvania State Police Citizens' Academy continues to provide the public with a look at what troopers deal with on a daily basis.

On Monday, retired state trooper Cpl. Shawn Williams, who is now the Shikellamy School District police chief, spoke to a group of 35 citizen cadets at Penn State Hazleton, about a Valley case that stunned residents.

The man at the center of the speech was Harold David Haulman III, 43, who prosecutors called a "serial killer."

Haulman was called "evil" by a Luzerne County judge, after Haulman pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2021 — one from McClure who went missing in 2018 and another who went missing in 2020.

The women, Tianna Phillips, 25, McClure, and Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg, were not Haulman's only victims.

Haulman admitted to killing a third woman, Ashley Parlier, 21, of Battle Creek, Michigan, after Williams made the arrest in 2021.

Williams presented the case to the group of citizen cadets by PowerPoint and explained the techniques he used to not only investigate but interview Haulman.

"I am honored to be able to come back and speak at the Citizens' Academy," Williams said.

State police spokesperson Anthony Petroski said having Williams discuss the case with the group was important so that citizens can see what law enforcement officials have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

"This shows a bit of the hard work of the police," he said.

Williams, who began investigating the case last year, said during the course of interviews with Haulman, he was able to get Haulman to confess to the murders of Phillips and Parlier, who went missing in 2005.

Michigan investigators say Haulman researched serial killers, Hannibal Lector and "Silence of the Lambs," after the Parlier murder took place.

Haulman told police he didn't want to kill Phillips but wanted to kill again, according to court documents. Haulman said killing Shultz was "like a day in the park," police said. Haulman told authorities that it was possible he would have murdered again if he hadn't been caught, according to court documents.

State Police Troop N Commander Cpt. Norman J. Cramer said he was happy to be in attendance because the program is a valuable tool for the public.

"To have retired Cpl. (Shawn) Williams here to speak is great," he said. "Cpl. Williams changed the way homicide investigations are done in the area and across the commonwealth. This is an important program that we get to provide to the public so they get to see a glimpse of what we do."

Attendees Cindy Fox, and Patrice Mussoline, both of Hazleton, said they were impressed with the academy and had heard of the case Williams spoke on.

"This is awesome and I think more people should attend," Fox said. Mussoline said she will be back again next year.

"You learn so much and get to see the behind-the-scenes things police are doing," Mussoline said.