State Police close 42-year-old homicide case in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police have closed a homicide case in Mercer County after 42 years.

According to a release from police, PSP Troop D used DNA testing and genealogy methods to identify the victim and the accused.

The victim was identified as Edwin Rodriguez.

The man police say is guilty of his murder is Nestor Quintanal, who died in Florida in 2002 at age 71.

Rodriguez’s body was discovered in Wolf Creek Township on Nov. 6, 1980 near Interstate 80.

Rodriguez was unable to be identified at the time of his murder because his body was severely burned. 70% of his body was covered in third-degree burns, according to police.

Police investigation discovered that Quintanal was a friend of Rodriguez. The two men were both from the Chicago area, and left Chicago for Florida together. Rodriguez’s family never heard from him again.

Rodriguez’s remains were returned to his family after 42 years, closing the case.

