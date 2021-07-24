State police close WB I-696 near Woodward for 'road rage' investigation

Jul. 24—Royal Oak — A shooting has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 696 near Woodward Avenue in Oakland County during Friday afternoon rush hour, police said.

Michigan State Police describe the incident as "road rage."

The victim said he was operating his flatbed tow truck on westbound I-696 near Woodward "when he was involved in a road rage incident with a Black male operating a Chevrolet sedan," state police said on Twitter.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. and the driver first reported to police it had taken place on westbound I-696 near Coolidge.

The tow truck driver was not hit. The driver told police that another driver behind him was upset, possibly with the flow of traffic, before firing the shot.

Police have closed the westbound freeway. Westbound traffic can take mile roads north or south of the freeway to their ultimate destination.