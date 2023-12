Dec. 5—NICKTOWN, Pa. — An Indiana County man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Barr Township, state police in Ebensburg said.

Shawn M. Weiland, 48, of Clymer, was driving a 2009 Acura RDX eastbound on state Route 553 at 9:47 a.m. when for an unknown reason he drove off the southern shoulder, down an embankment and struck several trees, troopers said.

Weiland was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.