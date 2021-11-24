State Police: Cobleskill flasher led troopers on pursuit, attempted vehicle-based assault during chase

Nov. 24—COBLESKILL — A Schoharie County man who exposed himself outside a Cobleskill bank Monday soon led state police on chase as he attempted to flee, and drove his car at two state police cruisers, state police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Lawrence, 47, of Summit, was ultimately charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, a felony.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Bank of Richmondville in Cobleskill, state police said.

Troopers responded there for a report of a man, later identified as Lawrence, exposing his genitals outside of the bank.

The troopers then attempted to take Lawrence into custody, but Lawrence resisted and fled the scene. One trooper was on foot and Lawrence had to drive around him to get away, state police said.

Troopers followed Lawrence, who was traveling at slow speeds, until he came to a stop at Route 10 and Main Street in the village of Jefferson, just under 20 miles from the bank.

There, troopers attempted to take him into custody again, when he put his car in reverse and purposely struck the front of the trooper car behind him, damaging it. He then pulled forward in an attempt to continue to flee, and struck another trooper car. Both trooper cars had troopers in them, state police said. Neither trooper was hurt.

The second strike, though, disabled Lawrence's vehicle. He exited and resisted further before being taken into custody, state police said.

Lawrence faces the two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, felonies. He also faces two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, as well as one count of resisting arrest and public lewdness, misdemeanors.

Lawrence was arraigned and released with conditions to return to court later.

