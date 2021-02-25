State Police: Cobleskill man punched trooper, faces assault count

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Feb. 25—COBLESKILL — A Cobleskill man punched a trooper last week as the trooper attempted to break up a fight, state police said Thursday.

Jordan J. Davenport, 24, of Cobleskill, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault, a felony, along with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened Feb. 19 as troopers responded to a home in the village of Cobleskill to assist local law enforcement with a fight that involved multiple people, state police said.

As a trooper interviewed some of the parties involved, including a 16-year-old, Davenport approached them and began fighting with the minor, state police said.

The trooper then attempted to separate the two and was struck in the head by Davenport, state police said.

Davenport was arrested, arraigned and ordered held on $15,000 bail.

