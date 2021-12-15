State police: New Columbia man threatened to kill woman, directed dog to attack troopers

Dec. 15—NEW COLUMBIA — A 59-year-old New Columbia man is jailed on $150,000 cash bail after state police said the man threatened to kill a woman, strangled her and released a pit bull at troopers during an incident on Tuesday.

Jerry Proffitt, of River Road, faces felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges. Troopers said they were dispatched to the River Road home for a report of a welfare check.

When troopers arrived they spoke to the alleged victim who said Proffitt strangled her, threatened to kill her and told the woman if she called 911, "you won't live, they won't live," according to court documents.

The woman said when Proffitt was strangling her he said he should have killed her years ago, according to court documents. Every time the woman caught her breath, the man would apply more pressure and he said, "I'm going to kill you," police said in a criminal complaint.

Troopers said when they entered the home to speak with Proffitt, they heard a door open and he released a pit bull and troopers heard him say, "sick em boy, go get em," but troopers were able to maintain the situation and take Proffitt into custody, according to court documents.

Troopers said emergency responders were called to the scene and Proffitt kicked one of the medical personnel in the head. Proffitt was eventually secured to a stretcher and taken to the hospital, according to the reports.

Proffitt appeared before Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenberg and was placed in the Union County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.