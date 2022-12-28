State police to conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols this weekend

Dec. 27—State police at Dunmore will conduct sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols this weekend.

The checkpoints and patrols, planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will focus on various roadways in Lackawanna County. State police encourage those celebrating the New Year who choose to consume alcohol not to operate a motor vehicle.

If convicted, a DUI offense can lead to license suspension, thousands of dollars in fines a prison sentence, among other penalties, state police noted in a press release.

STAFF REPORT