State police: Connecticut man held on $1 million bond in connection with stabbing death

A New Fairfield man was being held in lieu of $1 million bail after being charged in connection with the death of a Sandy Hook man, according to Connecticut State Police.

Patrick Griffin, 59, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of James Knapp, 65, according to state police.

State police said troopers and New Fairfield officers were dispatched to Griffin’s home on Hillview Drive East just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of an “active assault.”

The victim was taken to Danbury Hospital with a stab wound to the chest and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to state police. Griffin also was taken to Danbury Hospital and was later taken into custody by Western District Major Crime Troop A detectives, state police said.

Griffin is scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Danbury on Monday, May 9, according to state police.