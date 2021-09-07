State police continue to investigate Ellington home invasion

Sep. 7—ELLINGTON — State police are continuing to investigate the home invasion on Windermere Village Road where three men, at least one armed with a gun, broke into a home, tied up the occupants and stole $100,000 worth of jewlery and $45,000 in cash early Saturday.

State police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington, said today that the home invasion is tragic to hear about and that she knows a lot of people in town who've been shaken up by it.

The three men, described as Hispanic and dressed all in black, broke into the home at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

During the incident, one of the men pointed a firearm at the head of one of the residents and demanded money, state police said. They fled with about $45,000.00 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry, state police said. No injuries were reported. The family was described by state police as owning a jewelry store in Wethersfield, state police said.

Foster said that a home invasion like the one that occurred Saturday sounds unusual to her.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at the Troop C barracks in Tolland at 860-896-3233.