State police corporal shoots man in Penobscot County

May 26—A Maine State Police corporal shot and injured a man in Penobscot County while responding to a report of an assault on Friday.

The Maine State Police responded to a request at approximately 9:42 a.m. Friday from the Brewer Police Department to be on the lookout for a vehicle "whose occupants had been involved in a domestic assault," state police spokesman Lt. Thomas Pickering said in a statement Friday night. Troopers received information that the vehicle was near 180 Argyle Road in Alton.

"Upon their arrival, the operator of the vehicle, Djvan Carter was assaulting a female passenger," Pickering said. "Carter then attempted to flee and drove at one of the troopers."

Corporal Blaine Silk fired his weapon and struck Carter, the statement said.

Both Carter and the passenger were transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center. The release said the passenger sustained serious injuries from the assault, not the gunfire. It did not disclose Carter's condition.

Police said there is no danger to the public, and the Maine State Police will continue to investigate the alleged assault that happened before the shooting.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will investigate the shooting, as is standard practice when a police officer fires a weapon.