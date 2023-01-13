State police and county detectives seize near kilogram of cocaine, charge Scranton man with drug sales

Joseph Kohut, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Jan. 13—Narcotics investigators in Lackawanna County seized about 800 grams of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana and a "large sum" of money after serving search warrants at several locations Thursday, state police at Dunmore said.

They filed felony drug charges against 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. The charges, and the search warrants served in Scranton, were part of a months-long drug investigation conducted by the state police's vice unit and by detectives in the county district attorney's office.

Tighe is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison, state police said. Bail and preliminary hearing information was not immediately available.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.

