State police, DA probe shootout between police, suspect in Millcreek that left man injured

Authorities including the Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office are investigating an altercation between police and an unwanted visitor at a Millcreek Township residence on Tuesday afternoon that led to a shootout when police said a 26-year-old man began shooting at them and police returned fire.

The man, whom police had not yet identified Wednesday morning, was shot multiple times and was taken to UPMC Hamot. He underwent surgery and was reported on Tuesday night to be in critical but stable condition, Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Wednesday morning.

No officers were shot during the incident, and there were no other injuries reported to anyone.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence at 1045 E. Gore Road. According to authorities, Millcreek police received a call of an unwanted guest at the residence, and two township police officers responded to the address. The person who made the call left the residence and went to a safe location, state police reported.

The 26-year-old man does not live at the East Gore Road address and was not authorized to be there, Weindorf said.

The two Millcreek officers arrived at the East Gore Road address at 3:20 p.m., then requested additional officers as a man had barricaded himself in the residence and a fire broke out inside of it. More Millcreek officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrived on scene to assist, authorities reported.

Several state police troopers out of the Troop E Erie station in Lawrence Park responded to the scene, and additional troopers then followed, Weindorf said.

At some point, the man who was inside of the residence appeared in the doorway of the front entrance and began firing gunshots at the police. Officers returned fire and the man was shot multiple times, state police reported.

Once police secured the scene after the shooting, the Belle Valley Fire Department in Millcreek and other departments, including West Ridge Fire Department in Millcreek and the Perry Hi-Way Hose Co. in Summit Township, were called to the scene to put out the fire, officials reported.

State police is the lead agency in investigating the shooting, with the probe conducted by members of the Troop D major case team in Butler, Weindorf said. All of the troopers who were at the scene at the time of the shooting are on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, he said.

Erie County detectives with the District Attorney's Office will also conduct a parallel investigation into the shooting, Weindorf said.

The shooting occurred a little more than five weeks after an Erie police sergeant, David Stucke, was shot in the leg as he and other officers responded to an address on East 22nd Street in the city to investigate a shots-fired report on the early morning of July 30.

State police accuse Patrick Gleba, 27, of firing gunshots from a duplex that wounded Stucke and endangered several other officers at the scene. According to investigators, Gleba said he fired the gunshots because he thought someone was trying to break into his residence.

State police charged Gleba with offenses including three counts each of attempted homicide and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

