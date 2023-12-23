State police go dark on disclosure of fatalities

Dec. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — In a policy change quietly rolled out with no formal announcement, Michigan State Police have determined they will no longer identify fatal crime and crash victims, a decision that will shroud in secrecy the deaths of hundreds of Michiganders every year.

Asked for a written copy of the state agency's new policy, Lt. Derrick Carroll, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said there isn't one.

In an email, he said the policy change "was made in the best interest of treating everyone with dignity and respect."

"This is not an effort to restrict public information or inhibit transparency," Carroll wrote, "but, instead, a shift we are making as we continually review how to best serve all our customers as a modern police agency."

But the MSP has been so secretive about the new non-disclosure policy that a Michigan Press Association spokeswoman said the MPA wasn't aware of the policy change until the Record-Eagle recently brought it to the association's attention.

Records produced by the MSP via a Freedom of Information Act request show that Gary Miles, editor and publisher of the Detroit News, began inquiring about the policy change last May after one of his reporters brought it to his attention.

In an email sent to MSP Communications Director Shanon Banner after the state police refused to release the names of four men who were killed in an auto accident on Interstate 96 on May 14, Miles wrote: "While we don't understand the secrecy the MSP is employing in this specific case . . . we do want to express our concern. We want the State Police to fully consider its decision about withholding this information from the public. The implications are significant, for us in the media and for the MSP. For example, while we cover most tragedies involving multiple losses of life quite extensively, the public is rightly curious about why the media has had so little coverage of this one. 'Are some lives less important to the Detroit media than others?' is a question we frequently hear and try to address forthrightly."

While Banner's initial instructions to their public information officers were that MSP "may" release the names of fatal crime and crash victims after next-of-kin have been notified, Carroll, in an interview, made it clear that the MSP will not release those names.

"We're not releasing names," he said. "We 'may' if we want to, but we will not. It's optional — but my higher-ups are saying we're not going to."

Lisa McGraw, the Michigan Press Association's public affairs manager, said the change is bad public policy.

"Why, all of a sudden, without any input from the public, did they decide that this would be the new policy?" McGraw asked. "While we respect the families of victims, we are also always concerned, when records aren't released, that there is a chance for a cover-up."

When the Record-Eagle pointed out to Carroll that, under common law, the right to privacy pertains to the living and that the deceased do not have a protectable privacy interest, he cited a Michigan Court of Appeals case from 2001, Larry Baker v. City of Westland.

That case, Carroll said, found that an individual's privacy rights, under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act, survive death.

A reading of the Baker case, however, provides an important distinction pertaining to the public interest: Baker operated a legal services firm that was seeking information about injured and deceased accident victims in order to solicit them for legal services.

The appeals court specifically denied the records in the Baker case because the firm was requesting "information about private citizens that is unrelated to any inquiry regarding the workings of the government. ... Fulfilling plaintiff's request would not further the knowledge of the public concerning how their government operates, but would instead reveal information concerning private individuals."

"There is no public interest in disclosure,' the court found, "and the interest the Legislature desired to protect with the privacy exemption prevails."

McGraw noted that news stories about fatalities investigated by the state police certainly pertain to the workings of the government — whether those cases were properly investigated, whether charges were filed, and how those charges were prosecuted in the courts.

Noting that the names of people who die in highway fatalities would invariably be shared on social media, whether the state police releases them or not, McGraw pointed out, "You're going to have all this speculation out there without anybody being able to verify it."

"That's not a good way for the public to be informed," she said. "I don't want to find out that my cousin died in a car accident on Facebook."