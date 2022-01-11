State police say deadly I-95 shooting in Chesterfield was 'targeted and deliberate act'

This traffic-cam image captured by Richmond station WRIC shows the overnight crime scene on northbound Interstate 95 in southern Chesterfield County. State police say the ambush was the end of an altercation that began in Colonial Heights three miles away.

CHESTERFIELD — State police are now calling the deadly late-night shooting Monday on Interstate 95 in the south end of the county a "targeted and deliberate act."

More than two dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene where a Ford Focus was shot up around 11:30 p.m. Monday, state police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email late Tuesday.

"Based on the evidence, state police have determined there were at least two different firearms used in the shooting," Geller wrote in the email. The shooting does appear to have been a targeted and deliberate act."

The person killed in the altercation was identified as Jamari L. Phillips, 21, of Richmond. Geller said he was a back-seat passenger.

There were two other occupants in the targeted car, Geller said. One of them, a 22-year-old Richmonder, was found shortly after the incident and did not appear to be hurt. As for the driver, Geller said he was last seen running away from the interstate at the 58-mile marker.

This sign on northbound Interstate 95 is posted near the 58-mile marker, the scene of a shooting ambush late Monday night. Close to the scene is a cluster of car dealerships where state police believe the alleged shooter fled on foot towards and was picked up by another vehicle.

"Evidence collected within the Focus suggests he may have been injured in the shooting," she wrote. "Despite checking all area hospitals, he has yet to be located."

The altercation is believed to have started in Colonial Heights about three miles south of the crime scene. According to initial reports, the driver of the Focus pulled over on the northbound shoulder near the Ruffin Mill Road-Woods Edge Road interchange and was immediately encountered there by the occupants of the other car. Someone got out of that car and began firing, state police said.

Geller said the other car drove away and the shooter fled the scene on foot. He was picked up later by another car near the cluster of automobile dealerships adjacent to the highway and interchange.

On social media, a friend of the slain victim posted a photo of the two of them with the comment, "REST EASY EVIL TWIN I LOVE YOU [broken heart emoji]."

Tuesday morning rush-hour traffic was slowed by the investigation, as evidenced from photos and videos taken at the scene. A tent had been placed around the Focus where Phillips was found dead to obstruct passing motorists' view.

Story continues

The Virginia State Police is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call (804) 609-5856 or press #77 on a mobile phone. Info may also be shared by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia State Police ID victim of deadly shooting ambush on I-95