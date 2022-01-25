State police: Derry Township man admits to sexually abusing 2 children

Jan. 25—A Derry Township man is charged with raping an 8-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a boy more than six years ago, according to court documents filed by state police.

Matthew T. Buchinsky, 35, is charged with rape and sexual assault in cases involving two children on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2015, according to court documents.

The boy, who was 10, reported the assaults, police said. He told troopers that Buchinsky sexually fondled him and sexually assaulted the girl during the same time period in Unity.

Troopers interviewed both accusers before filing the complaints, according to court papers.

Buchinsky told investigators that he had sexual contact with both children "on more than one occasion," police said.

Buchinsky, who could not be reached for comment, is charged with single counts of aggravated indecent assault and rape and two counts each of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 7.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation. Online court dockets indicate he has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

