State Police detail Espanola police shooting

Jun. 25—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have identified two Espanola police officers who fatally shot a man earlier this month.

State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said officers Derrick Valdez and Anthony Martinez opened fire on Louis Leyba, 38, killing him on June 8.

Both officers have been with the department around two and a half years.

He said Espanola police were called around 9:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on a vehicle in the parking lot of Ranchitos Park.

Francisco said police found Leyba and a woman standing outside a vehicle. He said both ignored officers and got into the vehicle before Leyba began to drive in reverse.

Francisco said Valdez grabbed onto the vehicle door but was then dragged as he told Leyba to stop the vehicle. He said Valdez drew his gun and shot Leyba as Martinez did the same.

"After both officers discharged their firearms, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop which threw Officer Valdez onto the pavement," Francisco said.

Leyba died at a hospital soon after.