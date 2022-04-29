State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect

Apr. 29—New Mexico State Police says an officer was unknowingly dealing with a North Carolina homicide suspect when the roadside encounter exploded into an attack, gunfire and a prolonged fight that left the suspect dead earlier this month near Prewitt.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said Officer Corey Newman fired at least one shot at 26-year-old Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar, striking him, before the men got into a tussle along Interstate 40 on April 14.

He said Saldivar bit the officer, tried to grab his gun and drew his own firearm before a passing trucker helped the officer subdue Saldivar, who died at the scene from the gunshot wound. Newman suffered injuries from bites to the back of his left arm and was placed on standard administrative leave afterward. He has been with State Police for four years.

"The New Mexico State Police acts solely as fact finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters," he said. "That decision rests with the district attorney's office."

The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to requests Thursday for details of the homicide in which Saldivar was a suspect.

Wilson said the incident in New Mexico began around noon when Newman responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel on I-40 near milepost 64 in McKinley County. He said Saldivar, of North Carolina, got out of the car and locked the doors.

The spokesman said that, "unbeknownst to the officer," Saldivar was the suspect in an April 12 homicide in Durham. He said Saldivar walked to Newman's patrol vehicle and reached for a "black object" in his jacket pocket.

Newman drew his gun and Saldivar tackled him.

"During the attack," he said, "the officer fired at least one shot from his duty weapon, striking Saldivar."

Wilson said Saldivar tried to grab Newman's gun, bit his arm and pulled his own gun out. He said Saldivar was trying to load a round into the chamber when Newman wrestled the gun away and threw it to the side.

Wilson said the driver of a passing tractor-trailer stopped to help the officer, threw Saldivar's gun out of reach and helped Newman detain him. Newman called for an ambulance, but Saldivar died at the scene.