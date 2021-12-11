State Police provide details of chase, fatal shooting

Dec. 11—New Mexico State Police provided more details in the high-speed pursuit and police shooting near Clines Corners that lead to the death of Christy Dimas and apprehension of Jacob Montoya, suspects in a November robbery in Santa Fe.

State police said the chase began the afternoon of Nov. 26 after a state police officer arrived at a Starbucks on Promenade Boulevard in Santa Fe, where he was told the store had just been robbed by a couple in a black Kia passenger car with no license plate, according to a news release.

Shortly after that information was shared, another state police officer saw the vehicle speeding north on Cerrillos Road near Jaguar Drive but quickly lost sight of it. Moments later, a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the vehicle heading south on Richards Avenue and began a pursuit, the news release said.

The chase headed north on Interstate 25 before Montoya turned southbound onto U.S. 285.

State police and Santa Fe deputies were joined by Torrance County Sheriff's Office deputies near Clines Corners. During the pursuit, the passenger, Dimas, fired shots at officers, the release said.

Officers from all three agencies fired back at the vehicle, causing it to crash just a few miles south of Clines Corners, according to the release.

The couple did not immediately emerge from the vehicle. Once state police negotiators arrived at the scene, Montoya emerged from the driver's side and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Dimas, 29, was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.

Montoya, 26, was taken to an Albuquerque hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds, the release said. He was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Torrance County jail. He faces 15 felony charges, including five counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer.

He also will face separate charges in the Starbucks robbery.

The state police officer who fired at the vehicle was identified as Bryan Donis. State police declined to identify involved deputies the Santa Fe County and Torrance County sheriff's offices. Donis has been employed with state police for four years and was placed on standard administrative leave, the news release said.

The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Starbucks drive-thru earlier that day. Witnesses reported a black Kia without a license plate fleeing from the area. But investigators have not named Montoya as a suspect in that robbery.