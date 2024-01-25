State police determine Española officer not negligent in crash that killed pedestrian

Jan. 24—New Mexico State Police determined an Española police officer did not act with negligence when he struck and killed a pedestrian on Riverside Drive on a late December morning.

State police closed an investigation into the Dec. 29 crash, which killed Mary Antonette Garcia, six days later, deciding not to file charges against Officer Jonathan Cruz, according to a state police report obtained through a public records request.

Cruz, 42, told investigators he struck Garcia while looking down at his computer-aided dispatch system for "a brief amount of time," according to the report.

Still, state police Officer Derrick Valdez, the lead investigator on the incident, found there was "no driver error" that contributed to the crash.

Valdez determined "pedestrian error" was a contributing factor, the report states, as he believed Garcia had been walking across the road at a spot without a crosswalk.

The crash occurred almost an hour before sunrise — around 6 a.m. — in the left southbound lane near the entrance to Cook's Trailer Park on Riverside Drive, a location Valdez noted in the report was unlit due to the spacing of streetlights. Garcia was wearing dark gray clothing, the report states.

State police determined Cruz was driving his marked police vehicle — a 2015 Ford Explorer — at or below the speed limit, which is posted as 35 mph on Riverside Drive.

Cruz told investigators he was driving about 30 mph but did not exceed 35 mph before the crash, according to the report. Garcia's body traveled 30 to 40 feet after the impact, which investigators found to be consistent with a speed of 35 mph.

An officer was assigned to complete a reconstruction of the crash using measurements from the scene that could provide "a more accurate speed range," Valdez wrote. A request for records related to the crash is still pending with the Department of Public Safety, which has not provided a crash reconstruction report.

The state police report notes Cruz was having "a hard time dealing with the incident." A responding officer noticed he was "visibly shaken" and "worried" at the scene.

The crash was not recorded by either a dashboard camera or a body-worn camera, the report states. Valdez wrote Cruz told investigators his body-worn camera was not recording when the crash occurred, and his vehicle does not have a dashboard camera.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said his agency's vehicles do not have dashboard cameras installed, and all body-worn cameras must be activated by an officer to begin recording.

The state police report states Cruz "had not consumed alcohol," but it does not provide a breath test reading.

For Mary Antonette Garcia, the report states, "sobriety unknown."

State police spokesman Wilson Silver noted in an email a determination in the report Cruz's sobriety at the time of the crash was "never in question."

Mizel Garcia said Cruz was given a Breathalyzer test and a drug test after the crash, "per department policy," and neither test indicated any drug or alcohol use.

The Española Police Department has not yet completed an internal investigation into the incident, the chief said, but the agency plans to do so.

Cruz returned to duty following a three-day administrative leave, Garcia said, and no disciplinary actions were taken against him.