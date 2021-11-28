State Police detonate bomb-making material after man assaults officer

EASTHAM — The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad detonated material consistent with the making of explosive devices on Saturday evening, according to a press release from the Eastham Police Department.

Eastham Police Officer Gregory Plante tried to serve a trespass notice on Dorian Firth in the area of Town Center Plaza on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. The notice barred Firth from a nearby property.

Firth was arrested after a physical altercation and pepper spray was used, according to the statement. Firth allegedly assaulted the officer.

Officers from Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet responded to the scene.

Firth was arrested and brought to the Eastham Police station for booking, where his possessions, including a backpack, were searched. A powdery substance, wires, and other items consistent with the construction of explosive devices was found in the backpack, according to the statement.

The contents were removed from the building and Eastham Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad were notified.

The State Police Bomb Squad confirmed that the items were consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices and that they needed to be control detonated.

The items were brought to the Eastham Department of Public Works facility where they were detonated in a sandpit without incident at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Firth remains in custody at the Eastham Police Facility. His bail was set at $2,000. He will be arraigned at Orleans District Court on Monday on charges stemming from the assault on Officer Plante, as well as additional charges regarding the possession of the explosive device.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: State Police detonate bomb-making material after arrest in Eastham MA