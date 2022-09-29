State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation

Sep. 29—MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report.

The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already sold drugs to undercover officers on more than one occasion, according to a police report.

Officers had scheduled to purchase more drugs from Thompson on Tuesday, and when they closed in on his vehicle, found Lakeisha Murphy, 32, who informed local officers that she works as a State Police dispatcher in Middletown.

Murphy, an East Hartford resident, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released on a $20,000 non-surety bond. She is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 25.

She has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation and an internal affairs investigation.

Thompson was charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

The police reports and affidavits supporting their arrests provide the following details:

In August, Manchester police received information from a confidential informant about a man who was selling crack cocaine in town. The informant purchased crack cocaine from Thompson on two occasions that month, including once when an undercover officer accompanied them. The informant introduced the officer, who obtained Thompson's phone number and used it to set up future purchases.

In the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, Thompson sold an undercover officer 0.36 grams of crack cocaine and 10 wax folds containing fentanyl.

Then in September, Thompson sold an undercover officer about a gram of crack cocaine concealed inside two peanut shells.

Another purchase was scheduled for Tuesday, with the intention of apprehending Thompson. He arrived driving Murphy's SUV, and she was in the passenger seat.

Thompson was detained and found to have a bag containing approximately a gram of crack cocaine in his pocket.

Murphy told officers she knew Thompson sold narcotics, and that's why they were there that day. She added that she and Thompson have a child together but aren't in a relationship.

A loaded 9mm pistol owned by Murphy was found on the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle, and was seized. Police also seized Murphy's pistol permit.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.