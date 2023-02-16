State police divers searching Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur for murder evidence

Feb. 16—GOUVERNEUR — State police divers and forensic specialists are searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur, near the Main Street bridge, for evidence related to the murder that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, troopers charged Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, with second-degree murder. He's accused of stabbing Ronald E. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery.

Brandi M. Ashley, public information officer for state police Troop B, said the divers will be there "until a thorough search is completed." As of around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, divers were still at the site.

"If they do not locate anything, they will be out there again tomorrow," she said.

Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to the Gouverneur cemetery reported discovering a body on the ground. That turned out to be Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years who was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.

Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.

Police haven't said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.

An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wing is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.

Mr. Durham, who those close to him called "Huck," will be laid to rest this weekend. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery. After the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Mullin's Restaurant in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

State police are asking for anyone with information about the murder to call 315-379-0012.