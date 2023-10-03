State police: DNA links Florida man to 2003 sex assault of 13-year-old Springfield girl

A 13-year-old girl had just returned to her Springfield Township home from school on the afternoon of May 6, 2003, when, police said, a man who asked to use the phone entered the girl's residence and sexually assaulted her.

A lengthy investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police that included the collection of DNA evidence at the scene and from a discarded energy drink can in Florida has led to the filing of charges against the now-61-year-old man in the 20-year-old crime.

The man, Daniel Danzinger, of Fort Myers, Florida, was in police custody in Florida on Tuesday awaiting extradition to Erie County to face charges of burglary, indecent assault, unlawful restraint and simple assault in the crime. His expected arrival was not known Tuesday.

"I want to commend the Pennsylvania State Police and all agencies involved in their tireless efforts to see this case through," Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said Tuesday in response to Danzinger's arrest.

More: How a bloody washcloth and DNA helped unlock the 34-year-old Erie murder case of Helen Vogt

Auto parts store inquiry turns violent

State police accuse Danzinger, then 40 years old, of attacking the 13-year-old girl at her home in the 12000 block of West Lake Road in Springfield Township on May 6, 2003, shortly after 3 p.m. Investigators reported at the time of the incident that the girl had just gotten off her school bus when a man approached her and asked for directions to an auto parts store before he attacked her.

According to information in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Danzinger's criminal complaint, the girl told investigators that the man asked if he could use her phone after she told him she was not good with directions, and asked her how old she was. The girl said as she went to look for the phone, the man entered the residence, tackled her to the floor and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, according to the affidavit.

A state police trooper who responded to the residence after the attack was reported collected evidence including suspected DNA evidence on a T-shirt and wash cloth, and they were sent to the state police DNA lab in Greensburg for testing. A DNA profile was developed from the evidence but was not matched to any known DNA profiles, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Suspect developed and more evidence collected

Investigators said the DNA profile of the unknown male was later sent for genetic genealogy analysis, and from that two male siblings were identified as persons of interest in the case. Both lived in Ohio at the time of the incident, according to information in the affidavit.

With the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state police identified an address in Florida where one of the people of interest lived. In January, a Florida investigator seized discarded trash from in front of the residence and forwarded it to the Pennsylvania State Police. A DNA profile taken from a discarded energy can drink matched the DNA profile from evidence collected at the sexual assault scene, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

More: Erie police: DNA links suspect to robbery, sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in October

State police in September interviewed a person who lives at the Florida address where the trash was collected and learned that the person did not consume energy drinks. The person told investigators that Danzinger was the only male who visited the residence, according to the affidavit.

On Sept. 25, investigators visited Danzinger's home and obtained a search warrant for swabs taken from the inside of Danzinger's mouth. The swabs were forwarded to the state police DNA lab and were determined to be a match to the DNA evidence collected from the sexual assault, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police use DNA to link Fla. man to Springfield girl's sexual assault