State police dog nabs habitual offender after Bow crash

Oct. 5—A state police dog tracked down a man who fled the scene of a crash on I-93 in Bow Tuesday night.

Brentt A. Trudeau, 30, of Contoocook, faces numerous charges, including operating as a habitual offender, DWI (subsequent), driving after suspension (subsequent), conduct after an accident, resisting arrest and open container violation.

State troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash on the northbound side of the interstate around 9:45 p.m., and learned that one of the drivers had fled into the woods.

State Trooper Anthony Cattabriga and his police dog, Jacob, tracked the driver for about a mile in the woods and the man, later identified as Trudeau, was taken into custody.

Trudeau was released on personal recognizance pending a court appearance in Merrimack County Superior Court.

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Kevin McGregor at 603-223-4381 or Kevin.R.McGregor@dos.nh.gov.