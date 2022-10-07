State police dog tracks down driver who allegedly fled from crash

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was tracked down by a Connecticut State Police dog and arrested after fleeing the scene of a one-car crash on the Union/Stafford town line on Wednesday evening, according to state police.

Police said an Infiniti G25x was traveling south on Buckley Highway in Stafford around 5:30 on Wednesday when the driver, identified as Joseph Marengo, 22, of Southbridge, Massachusetts lost control of the car, striking the embankment on the side of the road.

Troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car crash. As troopers arrived, witnesses said Marengo fled on foot, allegedly leaving three passengers at the crash scene.

K9 Drago and his handler tracked the driver for approximately three miles before he stopped pulling on his leash. The handler saw K9 Drago’s tail wagging frantically as he was sitting on Marengo, who was laying face down in the brush.

Marengo was taken into custody without further incident or injury and transported to Troop C in Tolland, police said, where he was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marengo was later released in lieu of a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 12.