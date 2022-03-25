State police: Driver, 18, was impaired during wrong-way crash on I-91 ramp in East Windsor

Two people were injured Thursday in a wrong-way crash on an I-91 ramp in East Windsor that state police said was caused by an impaired driver.

A passenger in the car the 18-year-old was driving, and the other driver, were taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for what troopers said appeared to be minor injuries.

The 18-year-old was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; failure to drive in the proper lane; driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said. The Courant is withholding his name under new guidelines that seek to generally publish only the names of people accused of the most serious crimes.

According to a police report, the crash happened about 3:50 p.m. on the off-ramp from I-91 North at Exit 45.

The car the 18-year-old was driving, a 2021 Honda Passport Touring, was headed west on Route 140 but then turned left and went up the off-ramp, traveling in the wrong direction, the report said.

The Honda struck the front of 2011 GMC Sierra that was stopped at a light, it said.

Troopers determined that the 18-year-old had been operating under the influence of alcohol of drugs, state police said. The report didn’t say whether the 18-year-old was believed to have consumed alcohol, drugs or both.

