State police: Driver faces numerous charges following high-speed chase ending in Petersburg crash

PETERSBURG − State police say the driver of a vehicle who eluded them on a multi-mile high-speed chase through several jurisdictions Saturday afternoon is facing a litany of charges.

Donovan T. Myrick, 18, of Petersburg, was arrested shortly after he crashed the vehicle on Wagner Road and tried to flee. The three passengers in the car, all juveniles, also ran from the scene, but two of them were caught.

In an email to The Progress-Index, state police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said Myrick has been charged with reckless driving, felony eluding of authorities, driving on a revoked license, driving a vehicle without insurance, failure to register a vehicle and forged license plates. The two juveniles were detained but not charged, Shehan said.

The third passenger remains at large.

The chase began around 12:30 p.m. near the Willis Road exit on on southbound Interstate 95. That is when a tropper clocked a dark blue Inifiniti going 88 mph in a 60-mph zone.

State police said the driver failed to stop when the trooper tried to pull him over.

The chase lasted more than 20 miles and veered onto Route 1 in Chester for a short distance before getting back onto I-95. It ended when the car left I-95 at the Wagner Road exit and crashed almost immediately at the intersection with Medical Park Boulevard.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Driver charged in weekend high-speed chase on I-95