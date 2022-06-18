State police make drug bust at Portland motorcycle gang clubhouse

Jun. 18—PORTLAND — After executing a search warrant on Wednesday night, State Police discovered a major illegal drug operation at a Portland motorcycle gang clubhouse, according to a Friday news release.

Police executed the search warrant at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse located at 115 Airline Ave. in Portland.

Police said that 25 arrests were made at the scene, including the arrest of East Hartford resident Aaron Weiss, 55, who was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and was released on bond.

All individuals arrested on Thursday will appear in Middletown Superior Court at later dates, police said.

Police also said that from the site, they seized $51,470, 118 pounds of marijuana, 8.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, several thousand grams of THC-based products, several thousand hallucinogenic-based products, and two illegally possessed firearms.

The drug bust was prompted by an investigation started months ago following numerous complaints from the public regarding large gatherings at the clubhouse involving drugs and alcohol, police said.

Police said that the investigation had concluded that the clubhouse was being used to facilitate the sale of "large quantities of controlled substances" during weekly events held at the property, and that the warrant was executed during one of these events.

Police added that this illegal activity had been "causing significant quality of life issues for the community," including the use of a Little League field that is adjacent to the clubhouse, where several games and practices had to be cancelled because of nearby illicit activity.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.