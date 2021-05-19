State Police: Drugs in range of child in car

May 19—West Virginia State Police say a Monongalia County man had several ounces of methamphetamine in his car while traveling with a young boy.

Bradley A. Warnick, 31, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death.

On Monday, Sgt. Wilson and Trooper A. L. Barnette saw a gray Honda Civic traveling west on Chestnut Ridge Road with an obstructed view of the front windshield because of an object and pulled the vehicle over, according to a criminal complaint written by Barnette.

Warnick, the driver, gave the two troopers permission to search his car during which "several ounces " of meth, $249 and a digital scale were found, the complaint states. The items combined indicate the delivery or sale of drugs.

A 5-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and the drugs were "easily accessible " to the child, according to the complaint.

Barnette told The Dominion Post the boy was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services. As to the item blocking the windshield, Barnette said he wanted to keep the reason for the probable cause for court purposes.

Warnick was arraigned by Magistrate Todd Gaujot who set bond at $50, 000. As of Tuesday afternoon he is not listed as an inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.