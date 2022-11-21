State police: Durham man arrested after reportedly threatening delivery driver with an axe

A man was arrested in Durham on Saturday after he allegedly threatened a package delivery driver with an axe, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers from Troop F were called to Commerce Circle in Durham for a report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver. Troopers met with the driver at a location nearby.

The driver told troopers that they had gone to the home of Michael Salvatore, 41, to deliver some packages. Salvatore answered the door and was told he needed to provide identification for the packages. He tried to give the driver his social security card, but a photo ID was needed for the delivery, the driver told the police.

Salvatore then went back inside his home and allegedly returned with an axe, state police said. He reportedly told the driver to leave the packages while holding the axe.

The driver feared for their safety, so they put packages on the grounds and left the area, according to state police. The driver then called their employer, who contacted the state police.

The driver was not physically injured in the incident, state police said.

Troopers then went to Salvatore’s home and observed an axe when he answered the door, state police said. Salvatore did not cooperate with the state police and was taken into custody. The axe was seized as evidence, state police said.

Salvatore was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of the peace. He was held in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond and was transported to Hartford Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Middletown Superior Court on Monday.