State Police: Early-Tuesday chase in Rotterdam, Schenectady ends with spike strips, trooper cars damaged
ROTTERDAM — Three state police cars were damaged in an early Tuesday morning chase through Rotterdam that ended with the suspect hitting three trooper cars at slow speed, state police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, troopers said.
The chase came to an end near ViaPort Rotterdam as authorities deployed spike strips in the road, slowing the fleeing driver before he came to a halt, troopers said. He then struck the state police cars, troopers said.
Arrested at the chase's conclusion was Macarton N. Pierre, 30, of Schenectady. He faces one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors.
Troopers indicated in a release that incident began on Campbell Road in Rotterdam and ended on West Campbell Road In between, the chase went into Schenectady, troopers said.
But it began as troopers spotted Pierre committing a series of traffic infractions, then he refused to pull over, state police said. A chase then began.
Troopers then deployed the spike strip, which disabled the fleeing vehicle's front tires, state police said. Pierre, however, continued to try to flee at reduced speed before he eventually came to a stop on West Campbell Road.
Once he came to a stop, three trooper cars then surrounded the vehicle, Pierre purposely struck the three trooper cars with his vehicle in an attempt to keep himself from being boxed in, state police said. Pierre was then taken into custody without further incident.
Pierre was then processed and released. He is to appear in court later.
Photos by our Peter R. Barber
