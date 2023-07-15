State Police: Escapee Michael C. Burham taken into custody in Warren County

Escaped homicide suspect Michael C. Burham has been taken into custody, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Saturday evening, ending a nine-day manhunt that began July 6, when Burham escaped the Warren County Prison using a rope made of bedsheets tied together.

"At 3:57 p.m., our tip line received a call from some residents on Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township, Warren County, about a suspicious individual," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, the state police's deputy commissioner of operations, at a Saturday news conference.

Bivens said authorities mobilized resources, including a significant number of personnel on the ground, aviation assets and K9s, and formed a large perimeter around that area.

By 5:50 p.m., Burham was in custody, Bivens said.

Bivens said Burham was tracked through the woods and attempted to hide when he approached perimeter troopers near Logan Road. Burham was approached from behind by members of the U.S. Marshals Office, the Border Patrol and State Police.

Bivens said Burham was taken to the Pennsylvania State Police Warren Station where he will be processed. Bivens added that Burham will not be housed in the Warren County Prison and that a determination will be made on where he will ultimately stay.

Bivens said Burham was not armed when he was taken into custody and characterized him as "worn out."

Michael C. Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison, in Warren, Pa., on July 6, 2023, according to Warren police. The police released this photo on July 7, 2023.

Burham was wanted in connection with the May 11 fatal shooting of Kala Hodgkin, 34, of Jamestown, in Chautauqua County, New York, north of Warren. Though he has yet to be charged in that case, Burham is a "prime suspect" in the killing, the U.S. Marshals Service said. At the time of Hodgkin's death, Burham was wanted on a charge that he had raped her, according to court records.

Burham fled the area after Hodgkin's death. He is accused of kidnapping an elderly couple in Sheffield, in Warren County, on May 20, and stealing their SUV, which he used to drive to South Carolina. He was captured there on May 24 after a multi-agency manhunt. The couple was found unharmed in a cemetery in South Carolina.

Burham was eventually returned to Warren. He was placed in the Warren County Prison on $1 million bond on June 19.

