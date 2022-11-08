State police: Everett man kills mother, sets fire to house, shoots self

Nov. 8—EVERETT, Pa. — After shooting his mother and setting fire to a residence, an Everett man took his own life on Tuesday, an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford County determined.

Dennis Lockard, 61, is reportedly responsible for setting an early morning fire on the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough.

Fire crews responded to the residence at 3 a.m. and found Laverne Lockard, 89, deceased within the house, according to authorities.

"Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the actor, Dennis Lockard ... fatally shot his mother," a state police release said.

After killing his mother, Dennis Lockard set fire to multiple areas within the house prior to fleeing, police said.

Police said he was then found "with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound on a neighboring property."

At this time, a motive is not known.

The state police were assisted in the investigation by the state police forensic services unit and fire marshal unit, Bedford County Coroner's Office, City of Altoona Fire Department K-9 unit and Bedford County District Attorney's Office.