State Police: Extra patrols will be out for the holidays

Dec. 22—Between now and Jan. 2, motorists can expect an increased presence of Maryland State Police on the lookout for traffic offenses during the holiday travel season.

Starting Wednesday, troopers from all 23 state police barracks across began focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations, a police news release reads. Additional troopers will work overtime through New Year's Eve.

Some barracks have community-specific efforts underway. Frederick Barrack will concentrate on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving in high crash areas.

Police urge those who expect to drink alcohol to make plans in advance for a sober driver to take them home. In 2020, 548 people died as the result of a vehicle crash in Maryland, according to the release.

"Those deaths included 120 from impaired driving, 55 from aggressive driving and 205 from distracted driving. Those crashes represent just a fraction of the more than 95,000 crashes reported in Maryland last year," the release reads.

Police warned drivers of the financial costs associated with impaired driving.

"It is estimated to cost someone arrested for impaired driving about $10,000 for legal fees, fines, lost wages and multiple other reasons," police wrote. "That cost is just for a simple arrest. If a crash is involved, the cost goes up exponentially, since a price cannot be placed on a life lost."

