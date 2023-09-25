State police: Fatal fire ignited as officers investigated kidnapping report in Edgewood

Sep. 25—A man died after a fire ignited late Saturday night in a travel trailer in Edgewood where New Mexico State Police were investigating reports of a kidnapping.

The agency has not yet released the identity of the man, whose remains were found in the trailer along with those of two dogs after Torrance County firefighters put out the blaze. The incident is under investigation.

State police referred to the incident as an "in-custody death" in a news release Monday.

"The male needed to be questioned by officers, therefore he was not free to leave, placing him in custody," spokesman Wilson Silver wrote in an email.

Silver said officers had not yet notified the man's next of kin Monday.

A state police officer and a Torrance County sheriff's deputy arrived at the property Saturday night "in reference to a kidnapping," the news release said. They spoke with a woman who came out of the trailer and alleged an armed man inside had been physically abusing her.

The man was yelling at the officers from inside, "so they backed away from the trailer and began PA announcements in an attempt to get him to exit the trailer," the release states.

A short time later, officers smelled smoke and saw flames inside the trailer. After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found "charred human remains" and the remains of two dogs.