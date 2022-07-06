The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an apparent murder and suicide that occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Somerset County.

According to the report, the victims are identified as Richard Cantwell, III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, of Princess Anne. Both victims were pronounced dead inside their home by emergency medical service personnel. Cantwell and Jarman have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Investigators know Cantwell to be Jarman’s stepson, according to a news release, and both men lived in the residence along with Cantwell’s mother.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers at the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a call for a shooting at a residence in the 32,000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne. Responding troopers found Cantwell and Jarman, each suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators learned a verbal altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

At this time, the investigation indicates Cantwell and Jarman were inside their home when the incident occurred. Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified and an official from that office responded to the scene. Assistance was also provided by the Princess Anne Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: State police: Father, stepson die in Somerset murder-suicide